Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Julie C. Tutkovics Sells 3,084 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HBAN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,132,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,219,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 64.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,028,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 795,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

