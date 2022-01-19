Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99,577.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $99,577.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

