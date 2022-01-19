Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.21. 3,131,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,767. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,111.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

