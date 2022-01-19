Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.21. 3,131,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,767. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,111.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $159.21.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.