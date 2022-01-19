HelloGold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $261.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $233,532.39 and approximately $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006788 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

