Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $20.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HSDT shares. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $342,705 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

