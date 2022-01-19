Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.40.

TSE:HWX traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 212,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

