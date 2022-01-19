Haverford Trust Co Takes $3.88 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $325.70 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

