Haverford Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7,962.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931,957 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $61,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

