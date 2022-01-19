Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $510.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

