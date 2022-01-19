Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.25. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 5,642 shares.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.