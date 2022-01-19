Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 195.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,247 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.30% of FOX worth $63,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

