Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 164,039 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,039 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Global Payments worth $132,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

