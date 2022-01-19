Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 20,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Gores Holdings VII has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

