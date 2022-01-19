Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,614 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

XOM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $310.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

