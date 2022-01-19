Glenview Trust Co Purchases 14,552 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 227,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,529. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

