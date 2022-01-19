Glenview Trust Co Buys 3,498 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $460.27 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.