Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,455 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $320.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.82. The company has a market capitalization of $891.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.72 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

