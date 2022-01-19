Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.29. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 104,106 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGB. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 2,761,400 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

