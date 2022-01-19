Full18 Capital LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 127,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,525. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

