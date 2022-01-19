Full18 Capital LLC Sells 4,364 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Full18 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

