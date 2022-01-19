Full18 Capital LLC Sells 118,532 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,532 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Repay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Repay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 2,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,347. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

