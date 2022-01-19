Full18 Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cowen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 59.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

COWN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

