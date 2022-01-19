Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 3,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,653. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

