Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Up 31.8% in December

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 472,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $17,524,319.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $19,848,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.