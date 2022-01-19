First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,078,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 186.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 343.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 93.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

