First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

