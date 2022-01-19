EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.72 Million

Brokerages predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post $197.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.92 million and the highest is $199.52 million. EZCORP posted sales of $178.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $795.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,208. The stock has a market cap of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

