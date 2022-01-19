Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $24,855,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Etsy by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 23,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Etsy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Etsy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.18. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.68.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.