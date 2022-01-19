Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equifax by 213.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equifax by 34.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

