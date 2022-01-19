Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up to $127.48

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.48, but opened at $132.98. Entegris shares last traded at $131.14, with a volume of 3,464 shares changing hands.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Entegris by 132.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Entegris by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Entegris by 53.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

