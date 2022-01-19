Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENOB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,076. Enochian Biosciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

