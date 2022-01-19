Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after buying an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 96,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,221,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.29. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

