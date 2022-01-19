Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 44.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

