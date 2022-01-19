Empty Set Dollar Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $8.04 million and $126,051.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

