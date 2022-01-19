Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after acquiring an additional 991,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

