Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

