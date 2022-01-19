Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 45.1% in December

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of EAST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 27,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,468. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 91.92% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

In other Eastside Distilling news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $2,549,750.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 72.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 197,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 56.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

