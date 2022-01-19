e-Money 1-Day Volume Reaches $646,304.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and $646,304.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002869 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

