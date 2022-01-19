Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Sells 400,969 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lowered its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,969 shares during the period. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima accounts for about 1.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 1.35% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of LOMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,471. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $729.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.