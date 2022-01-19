DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,473 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of DuPont de Nemours worth $86,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

DD stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

