Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 606 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

