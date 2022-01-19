Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average is $219.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

