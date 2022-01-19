DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 202,246 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,246 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Zoetis worth $132,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $202.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

