DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

