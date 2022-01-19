Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,471,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $236,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.