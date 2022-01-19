Digital Fitness Reaches Market Cap of $793,159.62 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $793,159.62 and approximately $15,432.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,757,625 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

