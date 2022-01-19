DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.00

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 3328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DICE. Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

