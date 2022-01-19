DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $538.00 at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $618.00 to $538.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.75.

Shares of DXCM opened at $429.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.33 and a 200 day moving average of $535.54. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

