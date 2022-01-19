Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,586,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,705. The company has a market cap of $829.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

