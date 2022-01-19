Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,138 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.77. 2,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.68. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

